One of 3 Escaped inmates Captured in Lexington

ORANGBURG COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- One of the three inmates who escaped from the detention center has been captured.

“Christopher Boltin was taken into custody in Lexington County by sheriff’s deputies in that jurisdiction,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “He will be returned to Orangeburg and put back in jail to await his court hearing. We will now focus on the remaining two at large.”

Lexington County Sheriff’s investigators were on alert from OCSO information that Boltin had contacts in that jurisdiction. When Lexington County investigators followed up that information, they apprehended Boltin without incident in the northern portion of that county.

Boltin, 27, was being sought after he and two other inmates escaped the Orangeburg County Detention Center on Saturday night after overpowering a correctional officer.

Boltin was originally jailed on charges of carjacking and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Ravenell said investigators are still seeking Tyshon Johnson and Curits Green.

Curtis Ray Green

Tyshon Demontrea Johnson



Both Johnson and Green were being held on charges of murder in two separate incidents. They are to be considered dangerous.

“We certainly appreciate Lexington County for following up on the information,” Ravenell said. “They acted immediately and the result is one in custody.”

The sheriff asked that if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Johnson and/or Green, they are asked to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.