Wilson’s double-double not enough in rookie, Aces’ WNBA-debut

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WOLO) – In her professional debut, A’ja Wilson posted a double-double in the Las Vegas Aces’ inaugural game. But Connecticut spoiled both special moments for the new franchise and star rookie.

Despite 14 points, 10 rebounds, and a pair of both steals and blocks from the former Gamecock and number one pick in last month’s draft, the Aces were outscored by 24 points in the second half, falling to the Sun 101-65.

The Hopkins native, who led Carolina to their first National Championship in program history in 2016-17, scored the first points of her pro career with 4:55 left in the first quarter.

Double-teamed and pressured by Connecticut defenders throughout the game, Wilson made three of her 14 attempts from the field. Every Sun player scored on the afternoon.

The Aces, who moved from San Antonio this past offseason, will seek their first win as a franchise Tuesday when visiting the Washington Mystics at 7 p.m. in the Nation’s Capital.