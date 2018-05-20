Woman struck, killed by car while crossing street in Lexington

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- One person was killed after being hit by a car Saturday night.

The wreck happened on Sharon Church Road in Lexington County at 9:20 P.M.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said that Gale R. Mack, 57, of Cayce was killed when a vehicle

struck her as she walked in the roadway on Sharon Church Road.

An autopsy performed on Sunday showed that Gale sustained serious head injuries and she died at the scene as a result of those injuries.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle immediately stopped to render aid and was not injured in the accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.