Bike to a Ball Game Event in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to pedal. You can join the Cola Town Bike Collective on a ride from the Statehouse to Spirit Communications Park to watch the Columbia Fireflies host Greenville.

Organizers say they will be rolling from the Statehouse at 5:00PM, headed down Main St. then through the Historic district ending at Bull Street.

WHAT: Bike to a Ball Game

WHEN: Saturday, May 26, 2018

WHERE: Statehouse North Lawn to Spirit Communications Park

For more information, visithttps://www.columbiasc.net/planning-preservation/bpac/bike-month