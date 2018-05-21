Bike to a Ball Game Event in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to pedal. You can join the Cola Town Bike Collective on a ride from the Statehouse to Spirit Communications Park to watch the Columbia Fireflies host Greenville.
Organizers say they will be rolling from the Statehouse at 5:00PM, headed down Main St. then through the Historic district ending at Bull Street.
WHAT: Bike to a Ball Game
WHEN: Saturday, May 26, 2018
WHERE: Statehouse North Lawn to Spirit Communications Park
For more information, visithttps://www.columbiasc.net/planning-preservation/bpac/bike-month