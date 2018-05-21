Clemson QB Johnson to transfer from program

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Hunter Johnson came to Clemson last year as the top-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2017 by ESPN, but will be on another campus during the 2018 season.

The sophomore from Brownsburg, Indiana is transferring out of the program, as first reported Monday morning by Tigerillustrated.com and is completing the last remaining paperwork to leave him free to switch schools. ESPN reports that Johnson will consider joining a team in the Big Ten, mentioning Northwestern and Purdue. His older brother, Cole, was a backup safety at Northwestern from 2013-16.

2016’s Mr. Football in his home state, Johnson was the first signee from Indiana to sign with the Tigers on record. He appeared in seven games as a true freshman, starting the season as the third-string QB behind starter Kelly Bryant and backup Zerrick Cooper. Hunter eventually jumped Cooper to second-team by the end of the season. Johnson completed 21 of 27 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Johnson completed eight of 14 attempts for 85 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in CU’s Spring Game.

He becomes the third Clemson signal-caller to transfer out since the end of the 2017 campaign, joining Cooper, who left for Jacksonville State, and graduate Tucker Israel. Hunter will have to sit out the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules. He will be able to return in 2019 with three more years of eligibility.

Last year’s starter Bryant, true freshman Trevor Lawrence, and redshirt freshman Chase Brice are the lone scholarship quarterbacks on the Tigers’ roster.