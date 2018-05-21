Clemson Seeded 11th for NCAA Golf

Clemson, S.C. — Clemson is seeded 11th out of 30 teams for the 2018 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship Tournament that will begin Friday at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Okla. It is the second straight year Clemson has been the No. 11 seed.

Clemson will begin play on Friday on the par 72 course that is 7,460 yards in length at 2:37 p.m. Eastern time off the first tee. The Tigers will play the first two rounds with No. 10 seed Texas Tech and No 12 seed Texas. Clemson will begin play in the second round on Saturday at 9:17 a.m. Eastern time from the 10th tee.

Clemson has a good history at Karsten Creek, as Larry Penley’s Tigers won the National Championship at the course in 2003 by two shots over host school Oklahoma State. This year the home standing Cowboys are the No. 1 seed.

This is Clemson’s 31st appearance at the NCAA national tournament and all have come since 1980. It is the 28th time Penley has taken the Tigers to the national tournament. Clemson is 18th in total national tournament appearances in history, but sixth in the nation in appearances since 1980.

As far as Clemson’s national ranking in the two college golf computer polls, Clemson is ranked 14th by Golfstat and Golfweek entering this week’s national tournament. The Tigers have had a strong spring performance with first or second place finishes in all six of the tournaments, including runnerup performances at the ACC Championship and the NCAA Regional.

Three Clemson players are ranked in the top 32 of the latest Golfweek rankings. Doc Redman, who leads the Clemson team in stroke average at 70.28, is rated 20th, Bryson Nimmer is ranked 22nd and freshman Turk Pettit is ranked 32nd. All-three were named to the All-ACC team this year.

The Field by Seed:

Oklahoma State, 2. Texas A&M, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Vanderbilt, 5. Alabama, 6. Florida, 7. Auburn, 8. Illinois, 9. Baylor, 10. Texas Tech,11. Clemson, 12. Texas, 13. North Carolina, 14. BYU, 15. Kansas, 16. Stanford, 17. Arkansas, 18. Arizona State, 19. UNLV, 20. North Florida, 21. Kentucky, 22. UCLA, 23. Duke, 24. Kent State, 25. Oregon, 26. Northwestern 27. NC State, 28. Iowa State, 29. Central Florida, 30. Augusta.

Golfstat Rankings

(May 19, 2018)

Oklahoma State, 2. Texas A&M, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Vanderbilt, 5. Georgia Tech, 6. Alabama, 7. Florida, 8. LSU, 9. Auburn 10. Illinois 11. Baylor, 12. California, 13. Texas Tech,14. Clemson, 15. Texas, 16. North Carolina, 17. Stanford, 18. Arkansas, 19. Arizona State, 20. UNLV, 21. North Florida, 22. Southern California, 23. South Florida, 24. Florida State, 25. Kentucky.

Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings

(May 19, 2018)

Oklahoma State, 2. Texas A&M, 3. Vanderbilt, 4. Oklahoma, 5. Alabama, 6. Florida, 7. LSU 8. Auburn, 9. California, 10. Georgia Tech, 11. Baylor, 12. Illinois, 13. Stanford,14. Clemson, 15. Texas, 16. Texas Tech, 17. Arkansas, 18. Arizona State, 19. UNLV, 20. North Carolina, 21. Southern California, 22. South Florida, 23. North Florida, 24. UCLA, 25. Florida State.

