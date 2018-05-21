Clemson’s Beer earns Player of the Week honor

Monday by the conference office. It was the third ACC Player-of-the-Week award for Beer this season and the fourth of his career. Beer was also named one of 13 national players-of-the-week by Collegiate Baseball.

CLEMSON, S.C. – Junior Seth Beer was named ACC Player-of-the-Week, announcedby the conference office. It was the third ACC Player-of-the-Week award for Beer this season and the fourth of his career. Beer was also named one of 13 national players-of-the-week by Collegiate Baseball.

Beer had one of the best weeks of his career in leading Clemson to a 4-0 record in four road games by going 9-for-12 (.750) with three homers, one double, eight RBIs, eight runs, a 1.583 slugging percentage, six walks and two hit-by-pitches against only one strikeout and an .850 on-base percentage. He reached base via a hit, walk or hit-by-pitch in 17 of his 20 plate appearances. He also hit a home run in all three games at Pittsburgh and had at least one hit, one run, one RBI and one walk in all four games.

On the season, the Suwanee, Ga., native is hitting .308 with 55 runs, eight doubles, 19 homers, 48 RBIs, a .464 on-base percentage and a steal in 56 games.

Clemson Athletics contributed to this article.