Coastal’s Gary Gilmore named Sun Belt Coach of the Year

CONWAY – After leading Coastal Carolina to conference’s regular-season title, Chanticleer head coach Gary Gilmore was named Sun Belt Coach of the Year while a total of seven Chants were selected to the Sun Belt All-Conference team in a vote of the league’s head coaches.

The seven Chanticleers voted All-Sun Belt include first team selections Jason Bilous (starting pitcher); Kevin Woodall Jr. (first base); Cory Wood (second base); Seth Lancaster (shortstop); and Zack Biermann (designated hitter) as well as second team picks Matt Eardensohn (relief pitcher) and Parker Chavers (outfield).

Coastal Carolina, ranked as high as 15th nationally this week, will open play at the Sun Belt Tournament, played at the University of Louisiana’s Cajun Field, as the top seed on Wednesday (May 23) and face the lowest remaining seed after the play-in games on Tuesday. For all the information regarding the Sun Belt Baseball Tournament, visit the Championship Central website at: http://sunbeltsports.org/ sports/2018/1/18/18-bsb-champ. aspx?path=baseball.

All-Sun Belt Baseball First Team

Jason Bilous (Coastal Carolina, Junior, SP)

Brian Eichhorn (Georgia Southern, Junior, SP)

Colten Schmidt (Louisiana, Senior, SP)

Justin Garcia (Little Rock, Senior, RP)

Nick Gatewood (Georgia State, Junior, C)

Kevin Woodall Jr. (Coastal Carolina, Senior, 1B)

Cory Wood (Coastal Carolina, Sophomore, 2B)

Seth Lancaster (Coastal Carolina, Senior, SS)

Drew Frederic (Troy, Sophomore, 3B)

Dylan Hardy (South Alabama, Junior, OF)

Travis Swaggerty (South Alabama, Junior, OF)

Joey Denison (Troy, Senior, OF)

Jeremy Brown (Arkansas State, Senior, UTIL)

Zach Biermann (Coastal Carolina, Junior, DH)

All-Sun Belt Baseball Second Team

Hunter Gaddis (Georgia State, Sophomore, SP)

Tyler Carr (South Alabama, Senior, SP)

Andrew Crane (Troy, Senior, SP)

Matt Eardensohn (Coastal Carolina, Junior, RP)

Carter Perkins (South Alabama, Junior, C)

Kyle MacDonald (Arkansas State, Junior, 1B)

Jonathan Ortega (Texas State, Junior, 2B)

Matt Sanders (Troy, Senior, SS)

Brendan Donovan (South Alabama, Junior, 3B)

Parker Chavers (Coastal Carolina, Freshman, OF)

Daniel Lahare (Louisiana, Junior, OF)

Rigsby Mosley (Troy, Freshman, OF)

Kennon Fontenot (Louisiana, Senior, UTIL)

Ryan Glass (Georgia State, Freshman, DH)

Sun Belt Baseball Player of the Year

Joey Denison (Troy, Senior, OF)

Sun Belt Baseball Pitcher of the Year

Colten Schmidt (Louisiana, Senior, SP)

Sun Belt Baseball Freshman of the Year

Rigsby Mosley (Troy, Freshman, OF)

Sun Belt Baseball Newcomer of the Year

Kyle MacDonald (Arkansas State, Junior, 1B)

Sun Belt Baseball Ron Maestri Coach of the Year

Gary Gilmore, Coastal Carolina