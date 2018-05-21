Former Gamecock guard transfers to La Salle

PHILADELPHIA – La Salle University head men’s basketball coach Ashley Howard has announced that David Beatty (Philadelphia, Pa.) will join the program for the 2018-19 season. An Imhotep Charter product, Beatty spent his first year of college basketball at the University of South Carolina.

“We are excited to add David Beatty to the La Salle basketball family,” Howard said. “He comes from a great basketball program at Imhotep Charter, where he was highly successful as a high school senior. David is a dynamic combination guard that has the physical tools to be a difference maker the moment he steps on the floor for us.”

Beatty played in 29 contests for the Gamecocks in 2017-18, scoring 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting against Temple on Nov. 30 and netting a career-high 16 points in a win over Limestone. A four-star recruit as a high school player, Beatty scored 19 points to help Imhotep Charter to a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 4A State championship in 2017.

He was named First Team All-State by the Pennsylvania Sports Writers as the Panthers finished the year No. 5 in the final USA Today Top 25 poll.