Kingston breaks down Gamecocks before SEC Tourney trip

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Before leaving for Hoover, Gamecocks head coach Mark Kingston assessed and discussed Carolina’s strong showing in conference play ahead of Tuesday’s opener in the SEC Tournament.

USC has won their last five weekend series in a row, going 12-4 against LSU, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Missouri, and Texas A&M. They finished Kingston’s first regular season in Columbia with a 17-13 mark against league opposition, going 32-22 overall.

Departing campus from Founders Park around 10 a.m. Monday, South Carolina will have an hour-long practice set for 5:30 p.m. at Hoover Met Stadium, site of the tournament.

USC is the fifth-seed in the field of 12 programs, facing 12-seed Missouri in a single-elimination showdown Tuesday night. First pitch is expected to be 9 p.m. Eastern, but will officially take place a half hour after the completion of the previous game on the schedule, starting at 5:30 p.m., where eight-seed LSU faces nine-seed Mississippi State.