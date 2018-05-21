Lou Holtz ends lawsuit against news publication

Former South Carolina football coach Lou Holtz and news site “The Daily Beast” have amicably resolved the defamation lawsuit Morgan & Morgan’s Business Trial Group filed last December on Coach Holtz’s behalf.

Now retired from coaching, Coach Holtz’s lawsuit claimed that his reputation and ability to derive income from these engagements suffered because of an erroneous July 2016 headline in “The Daily Beast” that suggested he spoke disparagingly of immigrants. He was seeking $75,000 in damages.

The complaint stated:

“Defendants [“The Daily Beast”] began a public assault on Mr. Holtz and his public speaking business during the last presidential campaign in the spring of 2016. The articles were clearly antagonistic to Mr. Holtz and malicious, rather than journalistic or mere expressions of opinion. These articles, when considered with the false and defamatory articles that would follow, constitute express malice, ill will, hostility, and an evil intent to defame and injure.”

Coach Holtz was represented by Morgan & Morgan attorneys Clay Townsend and Keith Mitnik. The terms of the settlement are confidential, but as part of the agreement “The Daily Beast” issued a public apology.

“’The Daily Beast’ sincerely regrets the error in the headline and that Mr. Holtz was embarrassed and hurt by this error,” the apology said in part. The full letter of apology is attached.

Coach Holtz said, “Never easy to fight for what you believe in, but I am convinced it is important to do so. I want to thank Clay Townsend, Keith Mitnik, and Morgan and Morgan for their confidence in my case and their ability to resolve this issue to my satisfaction. Hope this encourages other people to fight for what they believe is right.”

“We are proud to have represented Coach Holtz,” Townsend said. “His reputation is of paramount importance to him and he is proud of his immigrant ancestors. It is important for people to know that Coach Holtz’s speech, actually contained a positive and inspiring message of unity.”

In his speech, Coach Holtz said, “I think we have an opportunity to serve the women of this country…Significant is when you help other people, particularly other people that can’t help themselves… We need this country to understand other people and to care about them…My poor grandparents came over here from a foreign country. They all went through Ellis Island.”