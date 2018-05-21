Orangeburg Jail Escapees Latest: 2 Inmates Still on the Run

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County Deputies are still searching for two inmates who escaped over the weekend. A third escapee was caught on Sunday, and is awaiting a court hearing, say Deputies.

Deputies say inmates Tyshon Johnson, Curtis Green and Christopher Boltin escaped by overpowering an officer around 10-pm Saturday.

Both Johnson and Green are charged with murder. Deputies say these men are considered dangerous.

Christopher Boltin was captured in Lexington County after Lexington Deputies were alerted to his ties to the area.

Boltin is facing a carjacking and grand larceny charge.

Monday afternoon Orangeburg Deputies were focused on finding the other two suspects.

Authorities say the detention center is still on lockdown.

Orangeburg Deputies say they are receiving assistance from multiple agencies.