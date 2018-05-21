Palmetto Health Richland Children’s Hospital celebrates 10-year anniversary in own facility

Josh Berry,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Happy anniversary to the Palmetto Health Richland Children’s Hospital.

Monday (5/21) morning the hospital held a celebration for ten years as a free-standing facility.

Though it began its mission more than 35 years ago, the hospital moved into its own facility in 2008 designed to specifically meet the needs of children and their families.

More than 150,000 children are cared for at Palmetto Health Richland Children’s Hospital each year.

