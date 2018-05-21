Richland Deputies arrest suspects in Crane Creek murder

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested the second suspect in an April 26th shooting that happened in the 400 block of Crane Creek Drive.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Team and US Marshals arrested 27 year old Patrick Green Monday at his home. Green has been charged with murder.

Just before 9 Monday night authorities arrested a second suspect in the same murder case. Police say David Hoefer was located thanks to an anonymous Crimestoppers tip. He was taken into custody without incident.

Both men have been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.