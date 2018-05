SC Ranks 5 Best States for Military Retirees

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — While everyone will salute our Military this Memorial Day weekend, here in the Palmetto State, we do it all year-round.

According to WalletHub.com, South Carolina comes in at number five in their survey that was based on criteria such as the number of Veterans per capita, number of VA facilities, and the percentage of homeless Veterans.

Florida ranked number one.