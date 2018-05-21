SC School Makeup Days Proposal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ A South Carolina education panel has approved preliminary guidelines for a pilot eLearning program for teachers and students to use to stay on track with school work while outside of the classroom because of to bad weather.

Members of an education oversight committee met Monday to discuss the eLearning standards in preparation for the upcoming school year in August. Members said they want guidelines in place before the General Assembly approves the state’s budget in June.

Republican Sen. Greg Hembree of Little River said he’s intrigued by the program but said ensuring access for students could pose a challenge for school districts.

The Education Oversight Committee suggests no more than 5 schools participate in the pilot program, and that interested school districts must submit an application and fulfill certain requirements.