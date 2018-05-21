Silva returning to Gamecocks for senior season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – After testing out the waters and meeting with pro teams during the lead-up to next month’s NBA Draft, Chris Silva is opting to come back to Carolina for his senior season.

The 6’9″ forward announced through the school on Monday afternoon that he is withdrawing his name from the 2018 Draft pool and will return to Columbia to play out his last season of eligibility.

Silva led all Gamecocks in points and rebounds as a junior, averaging 14.3 and 8.0 respectively. He was named the Co-SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and also picked for the 2018 All-SEC First Team.

The Roselle Catholic (N.J.) product originally from Libreville, Gabon wad additionally honored with an SEC All-Defense Team nod, while leading the SEC in both field goal attempts (283) and makes (213). He scored a career-high 27 points against both No. 18 Kentucky and Vanderbilt in SEC play during 2018, posting nine double-doubles.

Silva and USC head coach Frank Martin spoke on the decision in a statement released by the basketball program:

I’m thankful for the experience of going through the draft process,” Silva said. “I want to thank all of the teams that gave me the opportunity to workout for their organization. I’m excited to announce that I’m returning to South Carolina for my senior season. I can’t wait to get back on the court with my brothers and continue to work on my game.”

“Going through the evaluation process was an unbelievable experience for Chris and us,” Martin said. “He comes back to a place he loves with some knowledge on some of the things that we have to help him improve on in his efforts to one day fulfill his lifelong dream of playing in the NBA.”

Silva declared for the NBA Draft last month, but didn’t sign with an agent, keeping his eligibility in tact and the door open to return to college basketball with the Gamecocks.

All underclassmen without agents have until May 30 to decided on whether or not they’ll stay in the draft pool or return to their school for another season.

While Silva’s decision has been made, USC’s Brian Bowen still has yet to choose whether he’ll pursue the pros or return to Carolina, where he’s still waiting on an answer from the NCAA surrounding his standing to play for the upcoming season.