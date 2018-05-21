Six Tigers names All-ACC Baseball

Monday by the ACC. Junior outfielder Seth Beer and junior relief pitcher Ryley Gilliam were First-Team All-ACC selections, while sophomore shortstop Logan Davidson was a Second-Team All-ACC pick. CLEMSON, S.C. – Six Tigers earned First, Second or Third-Team All-ACC honors, announcedby the ACC. Junior outfielder Seth Beer and junior relief pitcher Ryley Gilliam were First-Team All-ACC selections, while sophomore shortstop Logan Davidson was a Second-Team All-ACC pick.

Junior utility player Grayson Byrd, sophomore catcher Kyle Wilkie and senior first baseman Chris Williams earned Third-Team All-ACC honors. Clemson’s six selections tied for third most in the ACC. Righthander Spencer Strider was named to the All-ACC Freshman team as well.

Beer (Suwanee, Ga.) was named to an All-ACC team for the third time in his career. He is hitting .308 with an ACC-high 19 homers, eight doubles, 48 RBIs, 55 runs, a .464 on-base percentage and a steal in 56 games. Gilliam (Kennesaw, Ga.), Clemson’s first relief pitcher to earn First-Team All-ACC honors since 1998 (Scott Clackum), has a 2-2 record, an ACC-tying-high 11 saves, an 0.79 ERA, a .147 opponents’ batting average and 50 strikeouts in 34.1 innings pitched over 23 relief appearances.

Davidson (Charlotte, N.C.) is hitting .300 with 16 doubles, 13 homers, 38 RBIs, 54 runs, a .417 on-base percentage, 10 steals and a .970 fielding percentage in 56 games. He became the first Tiger in history to hit a home run from both sides of the plate in one game at Pittsburgh on Thursday .

Byrd (Milton, Ga.) is hitting .248 with nine homers, 26 RBIs and three steals in 41 games. Wilkie (Cumming, Ga.) is riding a 22-game hitting streak and is hitting .306 with four homers, 33 RBIs and a .411 on-base percentage in 55 games. Williams (Garden Grove, Calif.) is batting .255 with 14 homers, a team-high 56 RBIs and 45 runs in 56 games.

Strider (Knoxville, Tenn.) has a 5-1 record, one save, a 3.66 ERA and a team-high 67 strikeouts in 46.2 innings pitched over 20 appearances (four starts).

Clemson Athletics contributed to this article.