Over $7,000 found in truck of car driven by Georgia man, duo face drug charges

Jasmine Dickover

Anthony Chosewood



ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies arrested two people from Georgia after meth, marijuana and a large amount of money was found in the Mercedes Benz they were in.

Anthony Scott Chosewood, 33, of Lithia Springs and Jasmine Lenamay Dickover, 32, of Villa Rica, Georgia were leaving a Pine Grove Road home on May 17, when deputies conducted a traffic stop.

Deputies say the home is known to have drug activity.

A search of the 2004 Mercedes Benz yielded methamphetamine, marijuana and $7,159.

Both are charged with trafficking methamphetamine and Chosewood is also charged with possession of marijuana.

Deputies say both Chosewood and Dickover have extensive criminal records in the State of Georgia.