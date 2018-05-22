A Martian Helicopter

NASA is planning on using a small drone to explore Mars on when it sends its next mission their in 2020. There are lot of cool things about this mini helicopter. What’s below is from Earth & Sky.

“The Mars Helicopter will be a first test of this kind of technology. Weighing under four pounds (1.8 kilograms), and with a body the size of a softball, the concept has already gone through four years of design, testing and redesign. Operating in Mars’ thin atmosphere isn’t as easy as on Earth, so the twin, counter-rotating blades will need to spin at almost 3,000 rpm, 10 times faster than a conventional helicopter. On the Martian surface, the atmosphere is equivalent to an altitude of 100,000 feet (30,000 meters) on Earth, so the helicopter needs to be able to fly in those conditions.

By comparison, the highest altitude record for a helicopter on Earth is 40,000 feet (12,000 meters).”

The complete article is here. http://earthsky.org/space/mars-2020-mission-tiny-helicopter?utm_source=EarthSky+News&utm_campaign=05ce507045-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2018_02_02&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_c643945d79-05ce507045-395281113