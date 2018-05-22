A’ja Wilson has near double-double in Aces loss Tuesday

WASHINGTON, D.C (May 22, 2018) — Las Vegas had its first win of the season in sight Tuesday evening, as the Aces led Washington late in the fourth quarter, 63-62, but the Mystics scored 13 of the final 20 points to eke out the 75-70 victory.

Former Gamecock A’ja Wilson came up two rebounds short of posting her second straight double-double to start the season (16 points, 8 rebounds).

The Aces scored 11 of the games first 13 points, and opened up a 16-point lead at 29-13 with 4:20 to go in the second quarter.

It was still an eight-point Las Vegas lead, 44-36, with 1:54 remaining in the third, but Washington closed the period on an 8-0 run to tie the game for the first time since the score was knotted at two. The Mystics took their first lead of the game early in the fourth when Tianna Hawkins’ three pointer gave them a 49-48 advantage, and extended their lead to five at 58-53. It remained a two possession game for the remainder of the period.

