Candidate for Governor Templeton Names Wilkins as Running Mate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The candidate who calls herself the ‘conservative buzz saw’ has named a running mate.

Tuesday, Catherine Templeton announced Solicitor Walt Wilkins as her Lieutenant Governor.

Wilkins has served as the top prosecutor for Greenville and Pickens counties since 2010.

Prior to that, he was the State U-S Attorney under President George W. Bush.

Templeton will face Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant, former Lieutenant Governor Yancey McGill, and upstate businessman John Warren in the June 12th Republican primary.