Farmers Market Opens for Summer on USC Campus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for some fresh fruit and veggies. The University of South Carolina Farmers Market opens Tuesday at 11 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m.

The market is located at Davis Field located next to Longstreet Theater.

The market operates rain or shine each Tuesday through June 26, according to school officials.

Shoppers can choose from a wide-range of produce, baked goods, juices, soaps and free samples.

According to officials, the University of South Carolina is one of only seven in the nation to be recognized as an Active Minds Healthy Campus.