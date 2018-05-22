Father faces 10 years for aiding son in prison escape, bond hearing set for Tuesday

Kimberlei Davis,

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – One of three inmates who escaped from the Orangeburg County jail over the weekend will face a judge Tuesday afternoon.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Tuesday morning that a bond hearing will be held for Christopher Boltin, 27, at 2:30 p.m.

Boltin is being charged with escape.

Boltin’s father, Hoyte Boltin, 51, is facing a felony charge of aiding an escapee, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Christopher Boltin is accused of escaping from the Orangeburg-Calhoun Detention Center Saturday, May 19.

Curtis Green, 20, and Tyshon Johnson, 27 also escapped and are still at-large.

Tyree Hillard, 22, faces two felony charges of aiding an escapee.

