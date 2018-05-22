Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson back at Texans practice after ACL tear

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to Texans practice Tuesday, and his rehab from a late October knee injury continues to progress smoothly.

The second-year signal-caller wore a helmet and red jersey, and took part in individual and 7-on-7 drills.

“Today’s just another opportunity for myself and the team to work on our craft and correct the basic stuff that we made mistakes on yesterday, and just continue to get one percent better,” Watson said.

It wasn’t the first time he’s worked with his teammates on the field since his injury. Watson’s taken part in offseason conditioning, and said he’s worked his right arm out quite a bit.

“I’ve been throwing on the field for awhile now,” Watson said.

He also said his knee “feels well” and that he was “comfortable” during the work outside at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Watson and the Texans take the field for the third day of OTA’s Wednesday.

The Houston Texans contributed to the writing of this article.