Former Gamecock running back picks transfer school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Former USC tailback CJ Freeman is heading to the midwest to play his next college ball.

Freeman announced on twitter Tuesday night that he’s transferring to Iowa Western Community College and plans to graduate in December.

Glad to say I will be attending Iowa Western Community College in the fall and will be a December graduate! Can’t wait for what god holds in my future. 😈💯 #DontSleep🤫 pic.twitter.com/Sw0Wco0YY7 — CJ Freeman (@WhoThat_CJ) May 23, 2018

Will Muschamp announced Freeman’s plans to transfer back in February after the running back didn’t play a game in his two years at USC.