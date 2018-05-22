Former Gamecock running back picks transfer school

Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Former USC tailback CJ Freeman is heading to the midwest to play his next college ball.

Freeman announced on twitter Tuesday night that he’s transferring to Iowa Western Community College and plans to graduate in December.

Will Muschamp announced Freeman’s plans to transfer back in February after the running back didn’t play a game in his two years at USC.

