Gamecocks open SEC Tournament play against Missouri tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team starts postseason play this week as the Gamecocks head to Hoover, Ala., for the 2018 SEC Baseball Tournament. South Carolina, who is the fifth seed, will open play on Tuesday night (May 22) against 12th-seeded Missouri in the last game of the day. The winner of the game will move into the double elimination portion of the tournament, facing off with fourth-seeded Arkansas on Wednesday night (May 23). Game time for tonight has been moved to a later start. Check Gamecocksonline.com for more information.

All 13 games of the SEC Tournament will be on the ESPN family of networks. Tuesday’s game is on SEC Network with Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson and Laura Rutledge on the call. Every game will be on the IMG Gamecock Radio Network with Derek Scott and Tommy Moody on the call.

The Gamecocks are coming off winning 2-of-3 games at Texas A&M to close out the regular season. South Carolina has won five straight SEC series heading into postseason play.

The Gamecocks are 13-7 overall against Missouri. The two teams will face off after playing a series in South Carolina less than two weeks ago. The Gamecocks won 2-of-3 games in that series, including a dramatic 1-0 finish on Sunday as Carlos Cortes hit a walk-off home run on the first pitch in the bottom of the ninth.