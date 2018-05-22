Live Coverage- Second Orangeburg County Escapee Caught

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday afternoon Orangeburg Sheriff’s Deputies announced that the second of three Orangeburg County escapees, on the run since Saturday, was captured.

Now the search for the third inmate intensifies.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s office, “On Tuesday afternoon, Tyshon Johnson was apprehended by a task force of the US Marshals,” the sheriff said. “These guys haven’t learned that it doesn’t matter how far you run, we’re right behind you.”

Johnson, 27, is the second of three escapees to be apprehended after an attempt was made Saturday night by multiple detention center inmates, say officials.

Deputies say Curtis Green, 20, and Christopher Boltin, 27, escaped Saturday after overpowering a guard and using his own pepper spray on him.

Boltin was caputured Sunday in Lexington County.

Only Curtis Green remains at large.

Ravenell said that investigators remain on the search for Green, who along with Johnson, are facing murder charges in separate incidents.