Police stop early morning high speed chase on Decker Blvd. and Two Notch Rd.

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Forest Acres Sheriff’s Department stopped a driver that led police on a high speed chase on Decker Boulevard and Two Notch Road.

Authorities responded to a call around 3 this morning about a driver going too fast on Decker Boulevard and Two Notch Road.

Officers say the chase stopped after the driver crashed the vehicle.

Authorities haven’t released the name of the driver or the cause of the high speed chase.

Troopers are still investigating the incident.

ABC Columbia will keep you updated with more information.