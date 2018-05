Study: An egg a day is good for you

(WOLO) – An egg a day may keep the doctor away according to a new study.

The study, published in the journal “Heart,” was led by researchers from Peking University in China.

The study found that the risk of heart disease and stroke was lower among people who ate an egg a day than those who didn’t consume eggs at all.

It did not examine health risks for those who ate more than one egg per day.