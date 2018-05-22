Walgreens prescription disposal kiosks

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Disposing of old prescription medications safely may soon be as easy as dropping by the pharmacy.

Monday afternoon Attorney General Alan Wilson was on hand as Walgreens announced it has added disposal kiosks at its stores throughout South Carolina.

The kiosks allow individuals to safely and conveniently dispose of unwanted prescriptions, including controlled substances and over-the-counter medications year-round, at no cost.

To find a location near you click on this link: https://www.walgreens.com/storelocator/find.jsp?RxDisposal=true

