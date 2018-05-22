Wilson, Aces face Washington Tuesday night

WASHINGTON, DC — Las Vegas continues its season-opening road trip, Tuesday, traveling to our nation’s capital to take on the Washington Mystics. Tip at Capital One Arena is slated for 4 pm PT.

The Aces are coming off of a 101-65 loss at Connecticut to open the season. The team is without its top four scorers from a year ago, as Moriah Jefferson and Isabelle Harrison are injured, and Kayla McBride and Kelsey Plum have yet to join the team due to their overseas commitments. Plum’s Fenerbahce team defeated McBride’s Yakin Dogu squad in the Turkish League Finals, and both players will join the Ace in Las Vegas this week in time for the franchise’s home opener on Sunday.

Tamera Young paced the Aces against the Sun scoring 23 points, including the first two in Las Vegas’ history. A’ja Wilson added a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double, becoming the 15th player in league history to begin her career with a double-double.

The Washington Mystics are 1-0 on the season, after defeating the Indiana Fever, 82-75, Sunday. Washington led by as many as 14 in the fourth quarter, but had to withstand a late charge by the Fever. Kristi Tolliver led the Mystics with 16 points, and Elena Delle Donna added 13 points and seven assists.

Las Vegas is 19-21 all-time against Washington and went 1-2 against the Mystics a year ago.