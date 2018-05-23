Bond denied for 3 suspects in connection with weekend prison escape

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) -Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that 3 more suspects in connection with the prison escape this past weekend have had their bond denied.

Otis Goodwin, 28, is charged with 2 counts of aiding an escapee and one count of first-degree assault and battery. Roosevelt Johnson, 24, is facing 2 counts of aiding an escapee. Tykeil Huggins, 21, is charged with one count of escape.

Ravenell said, “We presented our position to the court that these individuals are a danger to our community and beyond. The court denied bond on all three subjects.”

Goodwin and Johnson are believed to have been part of the original plans to escape.

Huggins is believed to have taken the opportunity to join the effort.

Otis Goodwine Otis Goodwine

Tykeil Huggins Tykeil Huggins

Roosevelt Johnson Roosevelt Johnson





However, during an attempt by several to escape on Saturday, Tyshon Demontrea Johnson, 27; Curtis Ray Green, 20; and Christopher Shannon Boltin, 27, made it out of the facility.

Both Tyshon Johnson and Christopher Boltin have been taken into custody, Johnson being apprehended on Tuesday afternoon in Winston-Salem, NC. Boltin was taken into custody on Sunday in Lexington County.

Green remains the only suspect being sought in the actual escape. However, investigators say there may be several more who will face charges.

“Anyone who helped these individuals in this effort should come forth now to speak with us,” Ravenell said. “Here’s the deal. If you knock on our door, it may not be too late. But if we’re coming through your door – it’s too late.”