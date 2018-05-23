Boots and Badges Blood Drive set for Friday

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Midlands Fire Fighters, Police Officers, and Deputies are getting a jump on their Memorial Day holiday by giving the gift of life.
They’re taking part in  this year’s “Boots and Badges Blood Drive” sponsored by the Red Cross.
This year the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia Police Department are going head to head with the Columbia Fire Department.

To donate: Friday from 7am-3pm.
You can give blood at either Columbia Place Mall or Spirit Communications Park.

