Cause of doctor’s wife death still pending but was not “natural”, coroner says

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The results of the official autopsy of Vanessa Biery, wife of Dr. Adam Lazzarini, are still pending, Lexington County Coroner Margret Fisher says.

However, during the official autopsy, conducted on May 3, 2018 at MUSC in Charleston, no apparent evidence was found to indicate that the death was natural.

Due to the lack of an obvious cause of death, further studies, including toxicology testing, are being performed in order to determine the definitive cause of Biery’s death.

The autopsy results released by Dr. Lazzarini’s attorneys, which they have claimed indicate the death was “most likely” due to natural causes, are not the official autopsy

findings; rather, the autopsy they have referred to was a private autopsy.

Biery was found dead in her home on May 1.

Lazzarini has not been charged in her death, but was charged in the October 9th shooting death of William Player Holland.