Columbia Mayor to Host Father’s Day Cookout
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Grab a burger at the Annual Father’s Day Cookout in the City of Columbia.
City officials announced you can, once again, join Mayor Steve Benjamin for a celebration of fathers at the third annual Father’s Day Cookout on Sunday, June 17 from 3-6 p.m. at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue.
The Father’s Day Cookout is free and open to the public. Guests can bring lawn chairs and blankets.
WHAT: Mayor Benjamin’s Third Annual Father’s Day Cookout
WHEN: Sunday, June 17 from 3-6 p.m.
WHERE: Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue