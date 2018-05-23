Columbia Mayor to Host Father’s Day Cookout

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Grab a burger at the Annual Father’s Day Cookout in the City of Columbia.

City officials announced you can, once again, join Mayor Steve Benjamin for a celebration of fathers at the third annual Father’s Day Cookout on Sunday, June 17 from 3-6 p.m. at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue.

The Father’s Day Cookout is free and open to the public. Guests can bring lawn chairs and blankets.

WHAT: Mayor Benjamin’s Third Annual Father’s Day Cookout

WHEN: Sunday, June 17 from 3-6 p.m.

WHERE: Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue