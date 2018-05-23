First woman named as US Attorney for South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – For the first time ever a woman will serve as the state’s top federal prosecutor and not just in an acting capacity.

Tuesday (5/23) the US Senate approved the nomination of Sherri Lydon for US Attorney for South Carolina.

President Donald Trump nominated Lydon earlier this year.

She previously served as an assistant US Attorney and founded the Lydon Law Firm.

Lydon takes over for Beth Drake who has served as the acting US Attorney since Bill Nettles left in 2016.