Gamecocks continue SEC Tournament play tonight

HOOVER, Ala — The University of South Carolina baseball team will continue action in the 2018 SEC Baseball Tournament on Wednesday night (May 23) as the fifth-seed Gamecocks face No. 4 Arkansas at approximately 9 p.m. EDT (8 p.m. CDT) at Hoover Met Stadium in Hoover, Ala.

On Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, the Gamecocks scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 win over Missouri Tuesday night (May 22) on the opening day of the 2018 SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Met Stadium. The Gamecocks now move into the double elimination tournament, beginning Wednesday night (May 23) against Arkansas at 9 p.m. EDT.

In a game that did not start until 10:31 p.m. Central time, the Tigers scored all their runs in one inning. Connor Brumfield led off the fourth with a single. He moved to second on a single by Trey Harris. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch and a groundout by Brian Sharp plated the game’s first run. Chad McDaniel then singled to left center, scoring Harris as Missouri built a 2-0 lead.

Carolina plated a run in the fifth. LT Tolbert led off with a double down the line in right. He went to third on a single by Hunter Taylor. Jacob Olson drove in Tolbert with a double to the gap in right. The Gamecocks loaded the bases in that inning, but a fly out ended the threat.

The Gamecocks trailed until the seventh, when Carolina scored three runs off three hits. Taylor singled back up the middle to start the frame. He went to second as Olson walked. Noah Campbell loaded the bases with a single to right. Carlos Cortes then walked to force in Taylor. Madison Stokes’ sacrifice fly gave Carolina the 3-2 lead and Jonah Bride added insurance with an RBI single to left.

The win on the mound went to Eddy Demurias, who is now 6-0 on the season. He struck out a batter in 1.2 innings pitched. Graham Lawson picked up his second save, striking out three Tigers. Carmen Mlodzinskigave the Gamecocks a solid start, striking out five and allowing three hits and two runs in five innings pitched.

Campbell, Tolbert and Taylor had two hits apiece for Carolina.