Lydon confirmed as US Attorney for South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ For the first time, a woman who’s not serving in an “acting” capacity will be South Carolina’s U.S. attorney.

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved the nomination of Sherri Lydon as the chief federal prosecutor for the state.

President Donald Trump nominated Lydon earlier this year. She previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney, and founded the Lydon Law Firm, which has specialized in defending people in white-collar and public corruption cases.

Lydon takes over for Beth Drake, who oversaw the death penalty trial of Dylann Roof for killing nine people in a racist attack on a Charleston church. Drake took over as the state’s acting U.S. Attorney after Bill Nettles left the job in the summer of 2016.