NFL mandates that players on the field stand for national anthem

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced via Twitter that the football league’s players who are on the field will need to stand for the national anthem.

The announcement Wednesday came after months of controversy and coming in the wake of a series of player protests led by former NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

“The policy adopted today was approved in concert with the NFL’s ongoing commitment to local communities and our country — one that is extraordinary in its scope, resources, and alignment with our players,” Goodell said in a statement. “We are dedicated to continuing our collaboration with players to advance the goals of justice and fairness in all corners of our society.”

Statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pic.twitter.com/1Vn7orTo1R — NFL (@NFL) May 23, 2018

Goodell said “it was unfortunate” that on-field protests by players taking a knee during the national anthem “created a false perception among many that thousands of NFL players were unpatriotic. This is not and was never the case.”

