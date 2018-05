NTSB suggests all new school buses have seat belts

(WOLO, ABC NEWS) – Major new recommendations are out from the National Transportation Safety Board to make school buses safer.

The NTSB is suggesting all new school buses have both lap and shoulder seatbelts.

The announcement comes in the wake of several deadly crashes including that fatal accident in New Jersey last week and another accident Wednesday (5/23) in Wisconsin.

