RCSD and CPD recover more guns from the streets in attempt to bring gun violence to an end

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sherriff Leon Lott and Cheif of the Columbia Police Department Skip Holbrook held a joint press conference today to address the public on how they are attempting to keep criminals off the streets.

The two joined forces last month to help attempt to bring gun violence in Columbia to an end gun violence in Columbia.

So far, the initiative has been a success with at least 80 guns seized.