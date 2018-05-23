Ready, Set, Go- City of Cayce Announces Scavenger Hunt

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)–Are you ready for a Scavenger Hunt?

The City of Cayce is hosting a Cayce Riverwalk Scavenger Hunt. According to the city, residents are invited to find all the carved animal sculptures throughout the Riverwalk between the Blossom Street bridge and the train trestles downriver.

The event is in honor of National Scavenger Hunt Day on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

Here’s the information:

This walking scavenger hunt will take place throughout the day on May 24th, 2018. Participants should take a picture with each animal sculpture they find, and post it on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook with the hashtag, #CayceRiverwalk. Each participant will be entered in a drawing to win the City of Cayce Prize Pack!

These animal sculptures are art pieces carved with the use of a chainsaw by Mr. Wade Geddings. These sculptures were commissioned by the Cayce Beautification Foundation after the 2015 flood. Wade used trees that had fallen due to the flood so that something good would come out of a terrible event. Some of the works of art are right off the path, while others are nestled in the woods in clear view of the path. Examples of the animals include a family of turtles, a salamander, 2 owls, a fox, a raccoon and a massive bear.

Cayce Mayor Elise Partin championed the art, stating “I think the Scavenger Hunt is a wonderful way to celebrate Wade’s art sculptures and the natural beauty of our amazing Riverwalk. We invite everyone, young and old, to join us for a good old fashioned Scavenger Hunt!”

The winner will be announced on Friday, May 25, at 10:00 AM