Tasty Tuesday: The Capital City Club – 30 Years of Great Food

The Capital City Club's Executive Chef Mosley joined Tyler Ryan to talk great steak and birthdays on a Tasty Tuesday

The Capital City Club’s Executive Chef Mosley joined Tyler Ryan, Grace Joyal, and Alexis Frazier for a Tasty Tuesday, providing some great tips and recipes to make your Memorial Day grilling something extra special. Chef Mosley also spread the word about the 30th Anniversary Gala planned for June 2nd at the Club, which will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.

You can learn more about the Capital City Club and the celebration HERE.

Here are some tips and recopies from Chef Mosley:

Mediterranean Chicken

For Mediterranean spice blend: 1/2 cup fennel seed 2T Whole Allspice 1/2 cup Coriander seed 4 pcs Anise Star 2 T Caraway Seed Blend all together in blender, remove and add; 1 T Cinnamon 2T Rubbed Sage 2 T Paprika 4 T Ground Rosemary 3 T Ground Cumin Mix all Ingredients together. Rub chicken down with oil then season evenly with spice blend. Season with salt seperately to ensure even salt content. Stuff chicken with sliced oranges, lemons,garlic, parsley and thyme sprigs. Truss chicken and cook for 45 minutes on 375. When cooked, remove from oven and cool chicken. Once cooled, fabricate according to Chefs Specifications.

Herb Marinade

1 bunch parsley

1/2 bunch thyme

1/2 bunch sage

1/2 bunch rosemarry

1 shallot

1 T garlic

1 qt canola oil

Blend all ingredients together. Use as marinade for meats and vegetables.