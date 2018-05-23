Three suspects arrested during drugs and weapons seizure

Kershaw County, SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says early Tuesday morning they executed three separate search warrants,  at different locations and say they discovered meth, crack cocaine, marijuana and seven guns.

Deputies took 33 year old Samuel Wilson, 37 year old Jermaine Williams and 42 year old Micque Wood. The three suspects face various charges including possession and intent to distribute. Authorities say all of the suspects who have been transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center where they are waiting to go before  judge for a bond hearing.

Officials say they are working this case along with ATF in hopes of having the firearms charges prosecuted on a federal level.

 

