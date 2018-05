Ty’Rek Kennedy arrested for gun at school

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A Midlands High School student was arrested today, accused of having a gun on campus.

Investigators say a school resource officer at kenan high school received a tip that Ty’rek Kennedy was carrying a 40 caliber hand gun in his book bag.

Deputies say the gun had been reported stolen from Orangeburg County.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for the latest developments.