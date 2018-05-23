USC’s Olarra tabbed WGCA second team All-American

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior women’s golfer Ainhoa Olarra has received All-America honors from the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA), the organization announced Wednesday. Olarra was one of 11 golfers selected to the WGCA All-America Second Team.

Wednesday’s accolade marked the third All-America laurel for the San Sebastian, Spain, native, who was tabbed a 2017 Honorable Mention All-American by the WGCA and Golfweek last spring as a junior. Olarra is the sixth player in school history to garner All-America honors in multiple seasons.

The Gamecock standout boasted a historic showing in her final year at Carolina, turning in the program’s lowest single-season stroke average (71.00). Olarra totaled five top-five finishes as a senior and captured the individual title at the 2018 FSU Match-Up and 2018 SEC Championship this spring. She shot par or better in 18 of her 26 rounds and grabbed runner-up honors at the 2017 Tar Heel Invitational after posting the school’s second-lowest 54-hole total (205, -11).

Olarra, who was named to the 2018 ANNIKA Award Watch List this year, closed her collegiate time in Carolina with the second-lowest career scoring average (73.44) in program history. Her six career top-five showings rank ninth all-time among Gamecocks, and she boasts the school’s eighth-most top-10 finishes (12).