WATCH: Mark Kingston post Missouri win at SEC Tournament Tuesday

Mike Gillespie,

Click the video to watch Mark Kingston’s postgame comments after the Gamecocks 4-2 win over Missouri in the first round of the SEC Tournament Tuesday night.

VIDEO COURTESY: SEC Media

