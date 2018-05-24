2015 flood damage turned into art for Cayce scavenger hunt

Cayce, SC (WOLO) —Thursday dozens came out to put their detective skills to the test at the Cayce Riverwalk.

The City hosted a scavenger hunt as part of ‘National Scavenger Hunt Day’.

Anyone that took part could try and find all the carved animal sculptures along the Riverwalk.

The take a picture with the sculptures and post it on Twitter Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #CayceRiverwalk.

If you didn’t get the chance to take part you can still enjoy the sculptures that were carved out of trees that had fallen during the 2015. The goal of transforming these pieces into art in hopes of turning a negative event into a positive.

All of the participants will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a prize. The winner will be announced Friday May 25th at 10:00 in the morning on the City of Cayce’s social media site at http://www.caycesc.gov