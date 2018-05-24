2018 Hurricane Season

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Officials expect a near or slightly above normal hurricane season, which starts June 1st.

Omar Jimenez was in Lakeland, Florida today as NOAA released it’s official forecast. He has the latest on the predictions.

As Chief Meteorologist John Farley continues tracking the tropics State officials want you to be prepared for hurricane season.

Thursday the South Carolina Emergency Management Division released the State’s hurricane guide.

it details useful information on what you should do before, during and after landfall of a major hurricane.

The guide will be available for download on SCDEMD’s website at http://www.scemd.org/